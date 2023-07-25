‘LVF man’ charged with aggravated burglary of Moira property denied bail

Two burglars held a knife to a woman’s hand and threatened to cut her fingers off in her house, a court heard today.

Armagh Magistrates’ Court, siting in Newry, was also told that as the men left the Moira home, “they said they were LVF and that if she contacted police, they would return and burn the house down".

Appearing via video-link from police custody, 50-year-old Stephen McIlwaine confirmed he understood the charges of aggravated burglary of the property at Castlevue Park, where he was allegedly armed with a knife and stole cash, jewellery, watches, aftershave, perfume, nine pairs of Nike trainers, a body warmer, dog leads, an Xbox and a mobile phone.

McIlwaine, of Norglen Parade in west Belfast, was also charged with threatening to destroy the house on July 20 and two further charges of theft and criminal damage to an electronic monitoring tag between June 3 and July 24.

A detective constable told the court that he believed he could connect McIlwaine to the charges and police objected to bail due to concerns of further offences.

He outlined how the woman had been at home when the doorbell rang just after 7.30pm. Believing it was her partner, whom she was expecting, “she called for the person to come in” but was then allegedly confronted by McIlwaine who was “demanding to know where the money was kept”.

According to the woman, he was “carrying a dog lead, wrapping it around his hands” and when she told him there was no money, he began to ransack the property.

A second, younger male with his face covered then came in, also demanding to know where the money was kept.

“The first male held down her arm and the second male took a knife and threatened to cut her fingers off,” the detective constable said.

The following day, it was heard that the woman received “a phone call from a lady with a Chinese accent” and an “abusive” voicemail message. The numbers used led police to two properties at Norglen Parade – McIlwaine’s home and another house.

During searches, a body warmer, perfume and aftershave matching those taken from the Moira property were retrieved, as well as an army-style jacket allegedly worn by one of the burglars.

Arrested and interviewed, McIlwaine wouldn’t answer police questions and also refused to take part in an identity parade.

Defence counsel Richard McConkey submitted that with the case likely to take upwards of a year to come to a conclusion, McIlwaine could be freed with strict conditions, but District Judge Anna Marshall said the risk of further offences was too great.

She remanded McIlwaine into custody and adjourned the case to August 21.