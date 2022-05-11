Lyra McKee: Londonderry father admits ‘second limb’ of possession charge over gun believed to have been used to kill journalist

The gun police believe was used to kill Lyra McKee

A Londonderry father-of-two has admitted the 'second limb' of a charge of possessing the gun police believe was used to kill journalist Lyra McKee.

Ms McKee (29) lost her life after she was shot whilst observing rioting in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18, 2019.

Niall Sheerin, from Tyrconnell Street in the city, was charged with three offences linked to the firearm and was described at a previous court hearing as "a quartermaster who stored and cared for the gun used to murder journalist Lyra McKee."

The 29-year-old was charged with possessing firearms and ammunition - namely a .22 calibre Hammerli self loading pistol, magazine and a quantity of .22 calibre cartridges - with intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property or to enable another person to endanger life or cause serious damage to property on dates between September 22, 2018 and June 6, 2020.

He was also charged with possessing the same items between the same dates in suspicious circumstances, and possessing a handgun without a certificate - and following his previous denials to the charges, he was due to stand trial.

The defendant appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday via videolink with his solicitor's office in Derry, where his barrister Joe Brolly told Judge Stephen Fowler QC: "This case has been resolved."

Mr Brolly said Sheerin was admitting the 'second limb' of the charge - namely possessing the firearm and ammunition to enable another person to endanger life or cause serious damage.

Sheerin was then addressed by the court clerk, and after confirming his name, he was re-arraigned on the firearms offence.

When asked how he pleaded, Sheerin replied: "not guilty, but guilty to second limb possession with intent."

After being told this was accepted by the Crown, Judge Fowler enquired about the remaining two counts against Sheerin, and was told by a prosecuting barrister that they would be 'left on the books.'

Mr Brolly addressed the Belfast Recorder and said: "We are obliged for the time you have afforded us in this case. It has been a difficult, difficult case."

The defence barrister added: "It's accepted he (Sheerin) was unaware of any specific incident, and that's accepted by the Crown. I understand that agreement was reached yesterday (Tuesday)."

Mr Brolly asked that Sheerin be granted continuing bail to allow him to carry out work and family commitments.

He also revealed defence several reports will be compiled on Sheerin ahead of sentencing.

Mr Brolly proposed that the plea hearing take place at the end of August, but Judge Fowler said he wanted to see an agreed set of facts, and adjourned the case until this Friday (13th).