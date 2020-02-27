Lyra McKee murder accused Paul McIntyre released on bail after court hearing

A man accused of murdering journalist Lyra McKee has been granted bail.

The 29-year-old was shot dead by dissident republicans while observing a riot in Derry in April last year.

An extremist group styling itself as the New IRA said it carried out the killing.

Paul McIntyre, 52, appeared before a district judge in Londonderry via video link from prison on Thursday.

Judge Barney McElholm said: "Society is demanding justice for Lyra McKee. But justice is no good if one-sided, biased or not seen to be unscrupulously honest."

"I will grant Mr McIntyre bail," he added.

Police believe the man accused of murdering the journalist was the same height as someone seen picking up casings from bullets used to kill her, a detective told the court.

But Mr McIntyre's defence cast doubt on the credibility of an expert witness and the matching of photos of him with images from the night.

The solicitor said the issues were "insurmountable".

Ms McKee was standing near a police vehicle when she was hit by a bullet fired by a masked gunman towards officers in April last year.

An officer told Mr McElholm a mapping expert had visited the scene to confirm that a person photographed there was the same height as Mr McIntyre.

He is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and belonging to or professing to be a member of a proscribed organisation.

His address was given in court as Kinnego Park in Derry.

Dressed in a red jumper, he sat throughout the hearing.