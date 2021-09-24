Lyra McKee: Pair accused of rioting on night of journalist’s murder bailed

Patrick Gallagher atalking on youtube video 'Is Brexit is amplifying old

Two men accused of rioting on the night journalist Lyra McKee was murdered have been granted bail.

Ms McKee (29) was shot dead by the New IRA while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18, 2019.

Co-accused, Patrick Gallagher, 29, of Gartan Square in the city and Jude McCrory, 24, of Magowan Park have been charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs at PSNI vehicles on that date.

They appeared before Londonderry Magistrate’s Court via video link on Friday, September 24.

A detective involved in the case said he could connect both men to the charges.

Bail was agreed for both defendants.

McCrory was excluded from parts of the Creggan estate as drawn up on a map except for his home address.

Gallagher was also excluded from the Creggan area.

Both men were granted their own bail of £500 with a £750 surety.

They will have a curfew of 9pm-7am, will be electronically tagged, must have no contact directly or indirectly with their co-accused in the case and have been ordered to sign at Strand Road Police Station three times per week.

Representing the defendants, defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said the threshold for connection was “very low” but his two clients accept connection.

The only evidence, he added, is MTV video footage which has been in the possession of the PSNI and senior lawyers since April 2019.

Mr Harvey suggested that “something has now changed” and a decision taken to prosecute the two men.

The defence solicitor described the bail conditions as “severe and draconian” and urged the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) to deal with the case expeditiously by progressing to a preliminary enquiry.

He also asked for the bail application to be reviewed.

On behalf of Gallagher, Mr Harvey said his client takes issue with the charges saying he was involved in making a documentary with MTV and is “no different” to presenter Reggie Yates.

Granting the defendants bail, District Judge Barney McElholm agreed that their cases should be dealt with expeditiously.

The case was adjourned for review at a court sitting on October 21.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man arrested on Thursday has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Three other men have already been charged with murder and another two men charged with rioting and associated offences on the night Ms McKee was killed.