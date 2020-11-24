Lyra McKee suspect Paul McIntyre appeal over terms of bail adjourned

The man charged with murdering journalist Lyra McKee will find out on Friday if his bail conditions are to be varied to enable him to care for his elderly and disabled mother.

Under his current bail conditions, Paul McIntyre (53) is only allowed to enter the Creggan area once a week to visit his family home at Ballymagowan Park, close to where Ms McKee (19) was shot in the head by a dissident republican gunman during disturbances on April 18 of last year.

As well as being charged with murdering the journalist, the defendant is also accused of possessing a handgun and ammunition with intent; throwing a petrol bomb; rioting; hijacking and setting fire to a car; being a member of a terrorist group; possessing a holdall for the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism and assaulting a man.

At the city's Magistrates Court yesterday his solicitor Derwin Harvey applied to District Judge Ted Magill to change McIntyre's bail conditions to enable him to visit his mother on a daily basis within agreed curfew hours.

Mr Harvey said the defendant's mother, who is aged 78, had significant and chronic health difficulties which severely restricted her mobility.

"She is living in a bed in the sitting room. She cannot use the toilet or wash without help. Before Covid one of her daughters helped her, as did one of her other sons," he said.

"But that son weighs nearly 30 stone and has developed an embolism in his leg and developed swelling. He has also had a pin inserted in his leg which has caused ulceration. So in the same house you have two people with significant mobility problems.

"Both are vulnerable to the risk of Covid."

The District Judge said while he accepted that the defendant's brother was "morbidly obese, is there nobody in the health service who could help to assist this woman in her home?"

He said he wanted to know if the health service could help and the views of the police on the possible relaxation of the curfew and bail conditions.

Mr Magill said he was neither refusing nor granting the application but adjourning it until Friday to enable the issues to be addressed and to allow the PPS to discuss the application with the police.