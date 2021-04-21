Magherafelt man charged with drink driving after recording highest ever alcohol reading in Northern Ireland

Marek Szeliga is accused of being drunk in charge of a vehicle on 27 March. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A forty-nine-year-old man believed to have driven with the highest alcohol reading ever recorded in Northern Ireland and possibly the UK, has appeared in court.

Marek Szeliga from Riverside Gardens, Castledawson is accused of being drunk in charge of a vehicle on 27 March.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in the vicinity of Hospital Road, Magherafelt.

A police officer familiar with the facts of the case told Magherafelt Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

It was previously disclosed when police administered a roadside breath test on encountering Szeliga, the device was unable to provide a reading due to his extreme level of intoxication.

Officers were critical of his conduct and that of his partner in the passenger seat who “roared with laughter” before complaining about how she was going to get home.

Once in custody, it is alleged Szeliga provided an evidential breath sample which registered a reading of 180mcg of alcohol, making him more that five times over the legal limit of 35mcg.

At the recent court sitting a prosecuting lawyer said a full investigation file is to be submitted within four weeks.

Meanwhile a defence barrister requested time to consult with his client.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop remanded Szeliga on continuing bail and ordered him to return to court next month.