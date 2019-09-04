Mallusk waste firm fined £5k for pollution

ISL Waste Management Ltd pleaded guilty and was fined £5,000 plus a £15 offenders' levy at Belfast Magistrates Court yesterday for allowing an unconsented discharge to enter a waterway

On April 6, 2016, a water quality inspector examined the River Blackwater, a tributary of the Ballymartin/Sixmilewater at Park Road, Mallusk, and observed a dark discolouration and an oily film on the surface.

The inspector proceeded to Central Park, Mallusk, arriving at the rear of ISL's premises.

Skips were being power washed. The dark coloured, oily discharge which contained flecks of orange was flowing along the roadside before entering a surface water gully. A sample of the discharge was collected and analysed. The inspector added green dye to the drain and a short time later the dye was observed in the waterway.