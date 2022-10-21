Man (20) accused of manslaughter of Paul Brown and attempted murder of his son in Omagh is refused bail

The PSNI launched a murder investigation after Paul Brown (53) died following an attack outside a house in the Slievecoole Park area of Omagh (Credit: Pacemaker)

A 20-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with unlawfully killing Paul Brown and attempting to murder his son.

During a hearing before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court, it was disclosed that the cause of death was a heart attack, which a defence solicitor argued could amount to natural causes.

Deon Fullen, from Slievecoole Park, Omagh is also charged with possessing a large, bladed weapon with intent to commit murder.

Offending is alleged to have occurred overnight between October 15 and 16.

A detective from the PSNI Major Investigations Team said all charges could be connected.

Fullen, who wept during the hearing, spoke only to confirm he understood the charges.

The detective explained how police responded to reports of a man armed with a machete and Mr Brown (53) was tending to his son, who had sustained multiple serious injuries.

At some point Mr Brown “became unresponsive” and was taken to South West Acute Hospital, where he passed away a short time later.

His son was taken to Altnagelvin Area Hospital then transferred to the Ulster Hospital, where he underwent specialist surgery.

The detective said enquiries revealed Mr Brown had been celebrating his birthday in an Omagh bar with his son.

An altercation broke out in the bar between Fullen and Mr Brown’s son, which was broken up.

It is believed they went to the area of Fullen’s home, from which he allegedly emerged brandishing a machete and a hatchet.

An incident occurred, after which Fullen made off and extensive searches were unsuccessful. However, Fullen returned around five hours later and was arrested.

During interview he stated that he acted in self-defence in the bar altercation, claiming this was started by the victim’s son.

He provided “no comment” to all other questions, including whether he had a weapon. However, after four days of interview, Fullen contended Mr Brown “threatened to shoot him”.

The court heard how the injured son was unable to provide a statement until October 20 due to extensive surgery and he remains in hospital.

He identified Fullen, whom he knew from attending the same school, as the person running at him and his father brandishing a weapon above his head.

Under cross-examination, a defence solicitor enquired if the post-mortem revealed the victim’s death was from natural causes, to which the detective replied: “No. The report states heart attack, as well as emotional and physical stress.”

The defence advised he had engaged his own expert, who discussed the findings with the examining pathologist, and it was contended that Mr Brown “could have suffered a heart attack if he had been standing at a bus stop. I’m just wondering how we get from a post-mortem report which shows no marks on the body to a charge of manslaughter.”

Opposing bail, the detective said: “This is a most horrific set of circumstances for all, including the defendant. He fled the scene and in the time of absence changed his clothes and switched his phone to Flight Mode, to avoid being located. He has refused to provide his phone PIN and the weapon has not been recovered.”

While accepting that Fullen has no convictions, she concluded: “This appears to be an unmerited attack in which one man lost his life and another is extremely badly injured. This escalation of violence seems to have manifested out of very little.”

Refusing bail, District Judge Michael Ranaghan acknowledged there may be issues over the charges, but “as matters stand, this is very serious. I find there is a risk of witness interference and obstructing justice. The defendant, for whatever reason, has declined to give police his phone PIN.”

Fullen will appear again by video-link at Omagh Magistrates’ Court next month.