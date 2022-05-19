Man (20) charged with murder of pensioner in his Dublin home

A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a north Dublin pensioner in his home last November.

Owen Maughan, from the Dun Saithne estate in Balbriggan, appeared before Balbriggan District Court on Thursday morning to face the charge of killing Christopher Hall (65), who lived in the same estate, on November 24 last year.

Wearing a dark grey tracksuit top, light grey tracksuit bottoms, a face mask and runners, he sat quietly as the case was called before Judge Deirdre Gearty.

Detective Sergeant Eoin McDonnell from Balbriggan gave evidence of arresting Maughan at the court at 10.48am this morning.

And he said Maughan made no reply when charged.

Judge Gearty remanded him in custody to Cloverhill prison until Wednesday next week, May 24, when he will appear again via video link.

Maughan’s solicitor, Fiona D’Arcy, said no application for bail could be made at this stage because the charge is murder, and such an application can only be made through the High Court.

She asked that Maughan be granted legal aid.

Maughan was then led from the courtroom and transported to Cloverhill in a prison service van.

Christopher Hall’s body was found in his home on November 24 last year.

Shortly after 2pm on that date, gardaí at Balbriggan received a 999 call to attend his residence in Dun Saithne Green.

It is understood he had a medical condition which made him vulnerable.

Mr Hall (65) was found downstairs in the house with significant head and upper body injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene where he lived alone.

The following day, gardaí launched an appeal for information for anyone who was in the area to come forward.