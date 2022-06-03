Man (20) remanded in custody accused of murder bid on uncle

A police officer said they could connect the accused to the charge. Stock image.

A man from Londonderry alleged to have left his uncle in a critical condition in hospital has been remanded in custody after being charged with his attempted murder.

Martin Mongan (20), of Clon Elagh in the city, appeared at a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court yesterday.

He was charged with one count of attempted murder that was said to have occurred on May 31.

A police officer said they could connect the accused to the charge.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said there was no issue with the connection, but with regard to bail he believed the evidence was “extremely weak”.

The solicitor said that so far there had been no complaint by the alleged injured party who is the defendant’s uncle.

However, he added that a bail application would be “inappropriate” at this stage.

A police officer told the court that the alleged victim was still in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast but his condition was “no longer critical”.

She said police would wait for a period before speaking to the man.

Mongan is to appear at Derry Magistrates Court for a bail application on June 13.