Man (21) charged with 386 sex offences to appear in Newry court

A 21-year-old man will appear in court today charged with 386 sex offences.

The man has been charged by detectives from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch with a range of offences relating to causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity involving penetration, possessing, making and distributing indecent images, sexual communication with a child, intimidation to commit and act, sexual activity with a child and blackmail.

He will appear before Newry Magistrates' Court on Friday.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.