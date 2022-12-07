Man (22) and his father jailed for attacking partner of girlfriend’s mother

A father and son from Belfast were today jailed for assaulting a man at a house in the city.

Hugh Thompson (40), from Lendrick Street in east Belfast, was handed a 12-month sentence for assaulting the injured party and causing him actual bodily harm.

His 22-year old son, Louis Thompson, from Malone Road in south Belfast, had a two-year sentence imposed, consisting of nine months in prison followed by 15 months on licence, for a charge of grievous bodily harm.

Both men admitted taking part in the violent incident which occurred on April 20, 2020.

Belfast Crown Court heard that on the date in question Louis Thompson was at his girlfriend’s mother’s house when he became involved in an altercation with the mother’s partner.

As the partner ejected Louis Thompson from the property, he was punched in the face by Thompson, who said he’d be back.

He returned a short time later with his father, Hugh, who then also punched the injured party to the ground.

Louis Thompson then attacked the injured party as he lay on the ground.

Whilst the injured party was treated for a wound to his ear which required 12 stitches, the father and son were arrested a short time after the attack.

Judge Donna McColgan KC said that despite the prosecution being unable to establish “how precisely” this injury was caused, the Crown said it was a group attack that involved a level of planning.

Turning to the defendants, Judge McColgan said Louis Thompson has had a “sad and turbulent” upbringing and a history of mental health and addiction issues.

She also noted his lack of relevant record and his expressions of remorse and regret.

Imposing the two-year sentence, Judge McColgan advised Louis Thompson to attend programmes to both enhance his chances of employment and address his issues whilst on probation.

Regarding Hugh Thompson, who has amassed 173 previous convictions, the judge said: “In his case, I have a moderate degree of sympathy with the position he found himself in on the evening in question.

“He nevertheless opted to go with his son and confront the injured party.”

Currently a prisoner, who is due for release in October 2024, Hugh Thompson’s 12-month term will run concurrently with the sentence he is serving.