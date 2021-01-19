Man (23) charged with manslaughter of Darren O'Neill said he 'panicked' when questioned about changing his story, jury hears

A 23-year-old man charged with unlawfully killing his friend said he "panicked" when he was questioned about changing his story, a jury heard today.

Joseph Dorrian was arrested in a car park at Tyrella Beach following a fatal incident with Darren O'Neill on June 27, 2019, and gave two accounts of what occurred to different officers.

From Lakeview in Crumlin, Dorrian is standing trial at Downpatrick Crown Court for the manslaughter of Mr O'Neill (22), who died two days after being struck in the face.

Dorrian has denied the charge and claimed he was acting in self-defence.

During the fourth day of the hearing, the jury heard transcripts of interviews conducted with Dorrian in Banbridge PSNI station on June 28. At this point, he was being questioned on suspicion of causing Mr O'Neill grievous bodily harm with intent.

Dorrian was asked about the events leading to the fatal confrontation the day before. Describing Mr O'Neill as his "best friend", he said they picked two girls up in Belfast and he drove the group to Tyrella Beach in his father's Seat Arona.

He said he and Mr O'Neill went in for a swim, that his friend was in "brilliant form" and when they returned to the car park and sat with the girls, they were chatting and listening to music.

Dorrian was then asked about Mr O'Neill driving his father's jeep in the car park. He said the keys were in the ignition and he didn't react when Mr O'Neill started driving it as he thought he was going to park it.

Dorrian said: "I had no problem with it. He took off slowly and was driving slowly. I turned back round, then one of the girls said 'Oh my God, look what he's doing to your car.'

Dorrian said Mr O'Neill was doing handbrake turns in the car park and due to the rough terrain, he was concerned about the tyres on the jeep.

Claiming he wasn't angry, Dorrian told police that when the jeep came to a halt, he confronted his friend and said 'No Darren, what are you doing? You know you shouldn't be doing that. It's a brand new car.

"He jumped out of the car and said to me 'I let you wreck my cars' and I said 'Darren, you let me drive your cars, you don't let me wreck them.'

"We were arguing and he was touching his head on my head and I knew by his body language what he was going to do next and I said 'so what are you going to do, hit me? and a split second after that he threw a dig."

Dorrian claimed this punch connected with his jaw and shoulder, and after this "I just hit him after he hit me. I just hit him straight away." He said Mr O'Neill fell back onto his bottom and got back onto his feet within seconds.

He said: "He walked past me. I thought he was going to hit me again, but he just walked past me towards the bushes.

"He bent down to pick up something, I don't know what it was, and he just fell back." Dorrian said he ran to his friend's aid and performed CPR until a member of the public intervened and an ambulance was called.

During the interview, Dorrian was shown footage from a police officer's bodycam which recorded him speaking to police at the scene. In this footage, Dorrian is heard saying 'he hit me a dig, I was stunned, he said 'hit me a dig back' and I just threw my arm. I didn't mean to hit him that hard.'

When asked about Mr O'Neill saying 'hit me a dig back back' - as he told police at the scene - Dorrian said that after thinking about it overnight, this was not the case, his friend didn't say it and he wanted to "tell the truth" during the interviews.

After being told one of the girls in their company also heard Mr O'Neill say the same thing, Dorrian said he didn't accept her version.

When asked by the officer why he changed his story "in the cold light of day", he said he panicked at the scene and "words just kept flying out and I was spitting them out."

And when it was suggested the second version better suited a case of "a momentary reaction in self-defence" when instead he lost his temper, Dorrian said: "I don't accept what you are saying."

"I threw one punch in self defence, I have admitted to hitting him. I hit him after he hit me and he fell back on his bum. That's the truth and I'm sticking to it."