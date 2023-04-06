Man (23) stands trial accused of hacking offences committed as a schoolboy

Sterritt is accused of a cyber attack against Rockstar Games — © SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

A young Co Antrim man was today ordered to stand trial accused of hacking offences against multi-national corporations — allegedly committed when he was a schoolboy.

Standing in the dock of Ballymena Magistrates’ Court, 23-year-old Aaron Sterritt was charged with five counts of conspiring “with others not before the court, to commit unauthorized acts, namely a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.”

The alleged cyber attacks are said to have taken place on dates between December 2, 2016 and December 21, 2016.

Sterritt, from Brookfield Gardens in Ahoghill, was also charged with two offences of falling to comply with a notice to provide passwords and decryption keys on an iPhone, a laptop and a hard drive.

And he faces a single count of obtaining an article, namely a malicious code from the “Blazingfast” server, intending to use it under the computer misuse act.

None of the alleged facts were opened in court, but the five denial of service attacks allege that Sterritt targeted — FlowPlay Incorporated; the Microsoft Corporation (XBox live); Ottawa Catholic School Board; the American video game producer Rockstar Games Incorporated and Tumblr Incorporated.

During a brief Preliminary Enquiry, the legal step necessary to elevate any criminal case to the Crown Court, a prosecuting lawyer submitted Sterritt had a case to answer and this was conceded by defence counsel Sean Mullan.

Looking to his solicitor Garrett McCann for guidance, Sterritt declined an opportunity to comment on the charges or to call evidence on his own behalf.

Freeing the Sterritt on his own bail of £500, District Judge Nigel Broderick returned the case to Antrim Crown Court for trial with the arraignment scheduled for May 5.