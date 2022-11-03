Man (24) sentenced for stealing grandmother’s TV to fuel drug habit

A man who stole his grandmother’s television to fund a cocaine habit has been sentenced to four months imprisonment.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Morgan Murray started using drugs while at college in the United States.

The 24-year-old of Millbay Road in Islandmagee, Co Antrim, was convicted of theft and converting criminal property.

Due to the time already spent remanded in custody, he is not expected to serve any further period behind bars.

Prosecutors set out how Murray was at his grandparents’ house in Belfast on May 27, this year, with permission to use the shower.

“While there he entered another room and stole a TV belonging to his grandmother with an approximate value of £300,” a Crown lawyer said.

The defendant then took the set to a Cash Converters store and sold it for £65.

The defence counsel revealed that Murray was previously awarded a scholarship to play football at college in Texas.

“While there, he experimented with drugs,” she told the court.

Amid a deteriorating relationship with his parents, the defendant continued to abuse cocaine.

“He stole the television, brought it to Cash Converters and sold it there for money to fund this habit because he had lost his employment as a result of this cocaine issue,” the barrister said.

“He is extremely remorseful for the hurt he has caused his grandparents, his parents and his siblings.

“He has spent the last five months on remand in Maghaberry.”

District Judge Anne Marshall was told members of his family have written letters to explain they have now witnessed a change in him.

“He is back to the son and grandson they knew before the drugs took hold,” counsel added.

In a separate incident earlier during the same month, Morgan, who only holds a provisional driving licence, was spotted travelling alone in a car without L plates or insurance on Donegall Park Avenue in north Belfast.

Imposing four months' custody for the television theft, Ms Marshall disqualified Murray from driving for six months and fined him £500 for the motoring offences.

He must also pay £65 compensation to Cash Converters.