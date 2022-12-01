Man (27) charged with threatening to kill after pitbull attack on boy (9) in Wexford

Man requests to be kept in 23-hour lock up for his own safety

A man has been charged with two counts of threatening to kill or cause serious harm, after an incident which left a nine-year-old boy with serious injuries when he was attacked by a pitbull terrier in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford on Sunday.

Niall Byrne, with an address at Forgelands, Enniscorthy, and who is originally from Carnew, in Co Wicklow, appeared before Judge Gerard Furlong at a special sitting of Gorey District Court at 6.25pm on Wednesday, November 30.

He was charged with two counts of threatening to kill or cause serious harm, arising from an incident earlier this week at an address in Forgelands, Milehouse, Enniscorthy.

He was further charged with a number of road-traffic-related offences, including driving without insurance and dangerous driving at Bunclody Road, Ferns, on November 4 of this year.

Byrne was represented in court by solicitor Lana Doherty. Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Garda Keith Arnold from Enniscorthy garda station, who said he arrested Byrne at Forgelands, Enniscorthy at 9.55am on November 30.

Garda Arnold said the accused was brought to Enniscorthy garda station and he gave a reply to only one of the charges when cautioned where he denied threatening anyone.

Garda Arnold applied for him to be remanded in custody and Ms Doherty said her client consented to that.

She said the defendant was not working, and applied for two separate legal-aid assignments, in respect of the road traffic matters and the charges of threatening to kill or cause serious harm.

Ms Doherty also asked Judge Furlong to request the Governor of Cloverhill Prison to grant a request from her client to be kept in 23-hour lock up for his own safety.

Judge Furlong then remanded the defendant in custody, to appear before Wexford District Court via video link on December 5.

Judge Furlong said he had no control over whether or not the request for 23-hour lockdown would be granted by the prison authorities, but said he would request Cloverhill Governor to note the defendant’s request.