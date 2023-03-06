Man (27) jailed for crime spree including burglary, hijacking and criminal damage

A 27-year-old man has been jailed for an early morning crime spree — © Getty Images

A 27-year-old man whose early morning crime spree included robbing a Belfast resident at knifepoint and hijacking an HGV lorry was jailed today.

As she handed Aodhan Goodwin a sentence totalling six years and nine months, Judge Patricia Smyth noted Goodwin's actions in October 2021 resulted in multiple victims — one of whom feared he would be killed.

Goodwin, whose address was given as ‘no fixed abode’, appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a videolink with Maghaberry, where he was told his sentence will be divided equally between prison and licence.

He pleaded guilty to eight offences which were committed in the city in the early hours of October 26, 2021.

At 3.34am on that date, a resident at University Road was woken from his sleep which prompted him to exit his bedroom.

He walked into his kitchen and saw Goodwin — who was armed with a knife — and a female, and after the resident challenged the intruders, they made their way down a flight of stairs.

As he was leaving the property, Goodwin lifted a bicycle which he then dropped on the street.

Less than an hour later Goodwin broke into a second property at University Avenue, and on this occasion one of the occupants was woken by Goodwin climbing in through a window.

As he fled, the occupant ran past a housemate who was also woken by the incident.

Goodwin then grabbed this housemate round the throat with one hand whilst holding the knife in his other hand. Money was demanded, £10 was handed over and Goodwin fled the scene.

At 5.40am Goodwin stuck again when he approached the driver of an HGV van on the Ormeau Road, pointed a knife at him and demanded money.

The driver handed Goodwin cash and he then broke a window in the cab, stole his bank card and mobile phone and ordered him to drive.

The van driver then stopped the vehicle at Donegall Square South and was told to get money from an ATM machine, but he managed to flee and raise the alarm.

Goodwin targeted a second HGV driver at Calendar Street at around 6am who was unloading items from his van.

Goodwin approached the van whilst armed with the knife, opened the driver's door, took the keys and demanded the driver hand over money and his mobile phone.

When the driver told Goodwin he didn't have cash and the phone was a hands-free company phone, Goodwin said “fair enough” and walked away.

Police were able to track the phone stolen from the first driver to a house at Milford Street and Goodwin was arrested just after 7am.

Due to his condition, police took him to hospital where he was aggressive and tried to head-butt a police officer.

Whilst he gave a “no comment” response to police during interview, Goodwin later pleaded guilty to eight offences including aggravated burglary and theft, hijacking, attempted robbery and criminal damage.

As she outlined Goodwin's actions, Judge Smyth said: “It is clear from the details of this spree of criminality that there are a number of victims.”

The Belfast Recorder told Goodwin the van driver hijacked at knifepoint 2feared for his own safety throughout the ordeal... he was fearful that you were going to hurt him or kill him and leave his two children without a Dad.”

At this point Goodwin began shaking his head, and when he was asked by Judge Smyth “is there a reason for that?”, he replied “yeah I'm sorry for what I've done.”

As she passed sentence, the judge said she had taken into consideration defence submissions which outlined Goodwin's long standing mental health and addiction issues.

The judge added that whilst the incidents were “amateurish” and committed when Goodwin was under the influence of drugs, the offences were so serious that they warranted a significant sentence.

In a statement issued after the sentencing, Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: "A number of Goodwin’s victims were threatened with a knife, which was a terrifying ordeal. We would like to thank them for their bravery in providing these statements to police to help bring him to justice.

“The charges and subsequent sentence should reassure the communities we serve that we will continue to work tirelessly to detect and prevent crime.

"We hope that today's sentence sends a strong message that crime simply does not pay.”