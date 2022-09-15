Man (28) appears in court accused of attempted murder after victim stabbed in head, neck and stomach

A man has appeared in court in Co Antrim accused of attempted murder.

Aaron McIlhatton is charged in relation to a stabbing incident at a house in the Grove Road area yesterday.

The 28-year-old, of Haughton's Hall, Cullybackey, appeared at court via video link.

He is charged with attempted murder; aggravated burglary; possession of a 'firearm' with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon — a knife — with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A police officer said he believed he could connect the defendant to the charges.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said there was no application for bail.

No details were given to the court about the alleged circumstances of the stabbing incident.

Yesterday, in a press release, police said they received a report of a stabbing incident at a house in the Grove Road area of Ballymena, shortly after 4am.

The PSNI said it had been reported that a man forced his way into the property through the front door and made his way inside, where he stabbed a male occupant several times causing serious injuries to his head, neck and abdomen.

The injured man was taken to hospital following the incident where, the police said, he was in a serious condition.

At court, the defendant was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to Ballymena Magistrates Court on October 13.