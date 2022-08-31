Man (28) who ‘drove 30 metres with policeman clinging to car’ refused bail

A motorist who allegedly drove at speed with a policeman clinging to his car must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Adam McMonagle, 28, was refused bail amid claims he carried the officer on the bonnet for 30 metres during attempts to bring the vehicle to a halt in Derry.

McMonagle, of no fixed abode, faces charges including an attempt to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving in connection with the incident on May 2.

The court heard a PSNI patrol spotted and followed an Audi A1 travelling at speed on the Skeoge Link carriageway.

Police then approached and attempted to stop the car while it was stalled in traffic.

One officer broke the driver’s window with his baton, but was struck and had his uniform ripped when the vehicle moved off.

A colleague was forced to jump onto the front of the Audi as it sped away with McMonagle behind the wheel, according to the prosecution.

Crown lawyer David McClean said: “He was carried on the bonnet for approximately 30 metres.

“(The defendant) made no effort to stop or slow the vehicle while the constable weas clinging on.”

Eventually the officer realised the car was not going to stop, released his grip and fell onto the carriageway. He required hospital treatment for a hip injury and other bruising, cuts and grazes.

Meanwhile, another motorist told police he had been confronted by the driver of the Audi shouting at him about a near collision on the same date.

He claimed to have been so terrified that he locked the doors of his vehicle, Mr McClean disclosed.

The Audi car, registered to McMonagle, was subsequently found abandoned with a box of beer in the front seat.

He is further charged with dangerous driving and assault on police in connection with the incident.

A previous court heard McMonagle may have missed out on his medication and suffered a psychotic episode at the time of the alleged offences.

Defence barrister Stephen Chapman argued that his client has cooperated with police and accepted being the driver.

Counsel indicated, however, that there is still a dispute over any alleged intent to cause injuries.

Denying bail, Mr Justice Fowler held: “I have grave concerns about this defendant’s risk of re-offending.”