Man (29) in court over alleged terrorism hijacking in Omagh

A 29-year-old man has been remanded in custody following an alleged terrorism incident where a vehicle was hijacked, and the driver forced to take it at gunpoint to Omagh police station.

Sean Pearson from Culmore Park, Omagh, is accused of possessing gloves, a timer switch, gas canister and tape in suspicious circumstances in preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on May 6.

A detective inspector told Dungannon Magistrates Court he could connect Pearson to the charges.

He explained that the injured party had just exited his car at St Mary’s Church when two males approached and stated they were members of the IRA.

One male commented: “The timer has already been set.”

A third male appeared and while a firearm was produced, an item was placed in the boot of the injured party’s vehicle.

He was then instructed to: “Take it to the f***ing barracks. You have 20 minutes.”

They removed the terrified man’s phone and out of coercion he drove to the PSNI station and made himself known to staff.

The scene of the security alert in Omagh (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph) — © Aodhan Roberts

A major security operation was put into place and a hoax device was received containing a gas canister, low grade explosives — believed to be from fireworks — a timer switch and adhesive tape.

Images obtained via CCTV footage from a Strabane shop appear to show Pearson purchasing a gas canister and a mechanical timer switch paid for by card.

CCTV from another shop in Omagh appears to show Pearson purchasing adhesive tape, again using his card.

All have been submitted for forensic examination, which is awaited, however, comparison has shown the canisters and switch appear similar to those recovered from the hoax device.

Pearson was arrested, released and rearrested, but made no comment to all questions. However his solicitor told the court that his client’s position was that the timer was for his mobile phone as it overheats when being charged.

The tape was for use in Pearson’s plastering business and the canisters were for a camping stove, added his solicitor.

It was contended all were in the rear of his unlocked vehicle, but when police later searched the vehicle, it was found to be locked and all tools in connection with his work were intact.

None of the purchased items have been recovered and there was no evidence of a camping stove.

Objecting to bail, the detective cited a risk of reoffending, pointing out that Pearson has a previous terrorist conviction from attending a republican parade in 2018, where he wore a beret, facemask and military fatigues.

He also has a matter under consideration for phoning in bomb hoaxes.

“There is a real risk of witness interference and course of justice,” said the detective.

“A firearm remains outstanding as well as two, potentially three, suspects. The injured party was highly traumatised.

“Huge disruption was caused to the area during this alert. People had to be evacuated from their homes and a Mass had to be cancelled.

“This was the sixth national security attack in the last six months and just two months after the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell.”

District Judge Peter Magill remarked: “We are aware of that but let’s keep focused on this defendant.”

The detective added: “Republican Sinn Fein in the Omagh area issued a statement after the defendant was previously arrested although did not identify him.”

The defence did not accept the connection to the charge and urged the judge to free Pearson.

When this was dismissed, the defence argued there is a presumption of innocence and in favour of bail and should be released with suitable concerns as “he enjoys the support and endorsement of his family”.

But Judge Magill disagreed, deeming Pearson as “not a suitable candidate for bail”.

He will appear again by video-link at Omagh Magistrates Court next month.