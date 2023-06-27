Man (32) sentenced for raping woman in Newtownards park

A 32-year-old man convicted by a jury of raping a female in a park in Newtownards was handed a seven-year sentence today.

Deividas Burbulas carried out the serious sexual assault in Londonderry Park, Newtownards, during the early hours of September 15, 2019.

The Lithuanian national, with an address at Thomas Street in Portadown, denied the charge and stood trial earlier this year at Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast.

At the conclusion of the week-long trial on April 3, the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict and Burbulas was back in court today where he was handed a seven-year sentence.

This was divided equally between prison and licence by Judge Geoffrey Miller KC who presided over the trial and who also placed Burbulas on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period.

As he imposed the sentence, Judge Miller said: “The victim was vulnerable through her intoxicated state and the defendant, who was a stranger to her, deliberately took advantage of this to commit the offence.”

During the trial, the jury heard that on Saturday September 14, 2019, the young woman — who was 17 at the time — came home from work, had her dinner and then started drinking vodka and Iron Bru.

She contacted her friend and arranged to meet him in Conway Square in the centre of Ard. Once there, she encountered Burbulas who was with two male friends.

The victim met up with her friend, who left the Square to go and purchase cigarettes — and at this point the woman started chatting to Burbulas and his friends and cadged a cigarette from them.

She continued to drink then left the square with the group and walked to the Duck Pond.

After consuming more alcohol at the Duck Pond, the group walked back into town and made their way to the East Street home Burbulas shared with a relative at the time. In the early hours of Sunday September 15, the relative was annoyed at the noise and asked the group to leave.

They made their way to Londonderry Park on the Portaferry Road — and due to her intoxication, the woman has very little memory of how she got there.

During today's sentencing, Judge Miller said: “Her memory of what happened once she got to the park was confined to waking up and seeing the defendant on top having sex with her and being aware of the other two men standing and laughing.”

Two police officers on mobile patrol in the area witnessed a man being chased by a woman at 6.15am and due to their observations, they stopped the car and spoke to them.

The woman — who police noted to be “distraught” — alleged she had just been raped and when police took her to the location in the park, they found a white sock, her underwear and Burbulas' mobile phone.

Whilst the woman was taken to the Rowan Centre where she was examined, Burbulas was arrested on suspicion of rape.

He subsequently presented police with several versions of what he claimed happened — including how he had attempted to have intercourse with the girl after she instigated sexual activity — which were rejected by the jury.

Judge Miller said he had given careful consideration to reports regarding the victim, which revealed she was a “young woman who has been scarred by many life-experiences, before and aside from the rape.”

Also taken into consideration by the Judge was Burbulas’ background which he said included a “difficult childhood”, his move to Northern Ireland in 2017 and his clear criminal record.

The Judge added that, despite his conviction, Burbulas continues to deny the offence which he said indicated a “lack of remorse.”

As well as jailing Burbulas and placing him in the Sex Offenders Register, Judge Miller also made him the subject of a 10-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

Speaking after sentence was passed, Detective Sergeant Rebecca Hedley of the PSNI said: “Deividas Burbulas acted callously in his actions, with total disregard to consent of the victim, leaving her shaken and with undoubtedly long-lasting trauma.

“There is no defence for disregarding sexual consent. If you take advantage of someone the way Deividas Burbulas did, you are committing a crime and detectives will work hard to bring you before the courts to answer for your crimes.

“We would like to commend the young woman for her bravery in coming forward and throughout the investigation and trial process. Your courage should be commended.

“As a Police Service we urge anyone who has been the victim of sexual abuse to come forward and report to us. We take every report seriously and treat anyone who comes forward with sensitivity and respect.”