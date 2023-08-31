Man (33) in court accused of ‘unprovoked’ killing of mother’s partner Cornelius O’Neill in Kilrea

The Co Tyrone man appeared at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Cornelius O'Neill (inset) was stabbed at his home in Kilrea (Main scene pic: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph)

A Co Tyrone man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Cornelius O’Neill (56) in Co Londonderry.

Mr O’Neill died following a stabbing incident in the Fallahohy Terrace area of Tamlaght O’Crilly, close to Kilrea on Tuesday evening.

Jason Spence (33) of Millburn Street, Cookstown appeared in the dock and indicated he understood the charges against him.

A defence counsel told the judge that the accused was the son of the deceased’s partner.

No application for bail was made on the defendant’s behalf, with his defence telling the court Spence had a history of paranoid schizophrenia.

A police officer said he could connect the defendant with the single charge of murder.

The court heard police had been called to Fallahogy Terrace at around 5pm on Tuesday evening, where they provided CPR to the victim as they awaited the arrival of the ambulance.

Mr O’Neill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Murder investigation launched after man (56) is stabbed at Co Londonderry home

The prosecution told the court that CCTV evidence of the attack was available from nearby properties, with police indicating the defendant attacked Mr O’Neill “unprovoked” using a large knife.

It is alleged that Spence drove away from the scene before later being arrested at his home in Cookstown, where blood was found on his person and his clothing.

During police interview he did not respond to the questions put to him before being charged with the murder of Mr O’Neill.

Judge McElholm extended his condolences to the partner, family and friends of the deceased and said this was a “tragic incident”.

"The law will take its course,” he added.

The judge granted permission for relevant psychiatric and psychological tests to be carried out on the defendant.

Spence will appear again before Magherafelt Magistrates Court on September 20 2023.

Mr O’Neill has been described as a quiet and hard-working man whose death has “shaken the whole community”.

The 56-year-old had worked at FP McCann Limited, a quarrying company in Magherafelt, and was originally from the nearby area of Lavey.

Paying tribute to Mr O’Neill, Lavey parish priest Father Eamon Graham said: “People in the parish have spoken very highly about him and his employers have too. FP McCann Limited accommodated him and were very good to him.”

“He grew up here and it’s a very small, close-knit community. Things like that don’t happen here. It’s shaken the whole parish.

“Everybody’s thoughts are with his family; he was so well thought of.”

Mr O’Neill’s death marks a second tragedy for his partner, as it is understood that her former husband had been killed in a quarry accident in 2015.