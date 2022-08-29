Man (33) refused bail after alleged unprovoked attack in Belfast city centre

A man was knocked unconscious during an alleged unprovoked attack in Belfast city centre, a court heard today.

Police claimed Conor McTasney, 33, punched the victim repeatedly in broad daylight at the weekend and then left the scene without checking on his condition.

McTasney, currently of no fixed address, appeared to Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A PSNI constable said CCTV operators monitored a number of men drinking at Rosemary Street on Saturday afternoon.

McTasney was observed in conversation with another member of the group before allegedly striking out at him.

“Three punches were thrown, knocking the injured party to the ground where he lay in an unconscious state,” the officer claimed.

As passers-by came to the other man's aid, McTasney allegedly walked off without looking back.

The defendant was arrested following a short pursuit on foot, the court heard.

Opposing bail, the constable contended: “This was an unprovoked attack on a member of the public.”

Although a statement of complaint has not been made, District Judge John Meehan was told the incident is captured on CCTV footage.

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna acknowledged his client’s alleged behaviour was “bizarre and destructive”.

But he argued that the prosecution may face difficulties based on the available evidence.

“The CCTV doesn’t tell the entire tale,” Mr McKenna suggested.

Refusing bail, however, Mr Meehan cited the risk of further offending.

“(It was) a random attack on someone else,” the judge pointed out.

McTasney was remanded in custody, to appear in court again by video-link on September 26.