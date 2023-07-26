Man (35) bailed on cocaine charge linked to task force search

A north Down man appeared in court today accused of having cocaine seized by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

Appearing at Newtownards Magistrates Court by video-link from police custody, 35-year-old Niki-robert Gallagher confirmed he understood the single charge against him.

Gallagher, with an address in Newtownards, is accused of simple possession of class A cocaine on July 25, this year.

Defence solicitor Patrick Higgins revealed that while charged to court on this offence, he had been freed on police bail in relation to the more serious allegation of having cocaine with intent to supply.

“I have never heard the likes of this before,” said the experienced solicitor, “it’s the same drug.”

Giving evidence to the court, a police constable said she believed she could connect Gallagher to the charge.

While the alleged facts were not opened, a police statement at the time described how Gallagher and another man were arrested when a car was stopped and searched in the Weavers Grange area of the town.

“Subsequent searches were then conducted by District Support Team and detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force at a number of properties with a number of items seized. This is part of the ongoing investigation into criminality linked to organised crime groups,” said the statement.

In court, District Judge Mark Hamill adjourned the case to October 16 and freed Gallagher on his own bail of £300 with a condition to reside at his home address.

It is also understood that a 45-year-old man arrested alongside Gallagher remains in police custody.