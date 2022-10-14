Man (38) with 120 previous convictions jailed for robbing petrol station in north Belfast

Stuart Beck — who has 120 previous convictions — was handed a sentence of four years and eight months for robbery and common assault.

A 38-year-old man who robbed a petrol station in north Belfast was jailed today by the city's Recorder.

Stuart Beck — who has 120 previous convictions — was handed a sentence of four years and eight months at Belfast Crown Court, which was divided equally between prison and licence.

As she jailed Beck, Judge Patricia Smyth revealed two female shop assistants sustained minor injuries whilst grappling with the robber.

The Belfast Recorder said: “Shops and small businesses are frequently manned by young, vulnerable members of staff and strong deterrent sentences need to be imposed in order to protect the public.”

Beck, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, admitted charges of robbery and common assault committed on October 17, 2021.

At 8.30pm on that date, he entered a service station on the Crumlin Road and was recognised by staff.

Beck bought an item then left the premises, but returned a short time later, approached the counter and asked for a refund.

As a female member of staff opened the till to process the refund, Beck lent through the plastic screen and lifted a handful of £20 notes from the till.

The employee grabbed his arm to try and prevent the robbery, but Beck pulled her into the plastic screen and she sustained minor injuries.

A colleague intervened, and during a grapple with Beck she was violently shaken and left with a sore arm.

Beck fled the premises with the cash and was seen by the staff entering the nearby Old Bank Hotel.

The PSNI were alerted and at 9am the following morning, Beck was arrested at the hotel and was found to be in possession of cash.

Due to his level of intoxication, Beck has to be taken to hospital before he was interviewed.

He gave a largely ‘no comment’ response to police and denied he was the man captured on the service station's CCTV — but subsequently admitted his guilt.

Judge Smyth said that after reading reports, it was clear Beck had “very significant” issues with drugs, mental health problems and a possible personality disorder.

She added that despite failures to engage with services in the past, Beck was now showing more positive signs to try and improve his life.

As well as sentencing Beck, Judge Smyth ordered that the money recovered on the day of his arrest be handed over to the petrol station he robbed.