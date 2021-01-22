Man (41) denies murdering Craigavon man Nathan Gibson

A 41-year-old man appeared in court on Friday where he denied a charge of murdering Craigavon man Nathan Gibson.

John Paul Whitla, of no fixed abode, appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a videolink with Maghaberry.

Mr Gibson (25) was discovered with fatal wounds on a towpath close to Lake Road in Craigavon last January.

After confirming he could see and hear the court, Whitla was charged with murdering Mr Gibson on January 16, 2020. When asked how he pleaded, the accused replied 'not guilty.'

Nathan Gibson

Whitla was charged with five other offences on the same date, including assaulting a female, and falsely imprisoning and threatening to kill the same woman.

As with the murder charge, Whitla replied 'not guilty' to the five further offences.

Mr Justice O'Hara enquired about what reports would be needed ahead of the trial, and was told by defence barrister Richard Green QC that "psychiatric and psychological reports will be required, together with a normal medical report, on his (Whitla's) physical condition on the night in question."

The Judge also raised the issue about the trial date and expressed the hope that it could take place before the summer. The case will be reviewed on March 12.