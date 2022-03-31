Man (42) and woman (36) released on bail after suspected money laundering arrest in west Belfast

A man and woman arrested by police in west Belfast on suspicion of several offences relating to money laundering and the illegal sale of alcohol, cigarettes and counterfeit products have been released on bail.

The 42-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were being held on suspicion of offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, evasion of duty and trading in counterfeit products.

Their arrests followed searches of properties in west Belfast by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force on Wednesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man and woman were released on bail pending further enquiries.