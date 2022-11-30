Man, 42, ‘attacked his parents with iron bar and dog food can’, court told

A 42-year-old man accused of attacks on his parents with an iron bar and a can of dog food must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Thomas McMullan was refused bail amid claims that he also smashed the windows of his father’s car during a spate of violent outbursts.

He faces charges of common assault, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and assault on police.

McMullan, of Green Road in Ballyclare, Co Antrim, allegedly attacked his father after being given a lift home on November 21 this year.

Prosecution counsel claimed McMullan refused to get out of the car and lifted a crowbar lying on the floor of the vehicle.

“He jabbed his father in the face with it, striking him in the mouth and causing a cut to the upper lip,” the barrister contended.

McMullan then allegedly used the iron bar to smash the vehicle’s windscreen.

The court also heard the defendant’s mother was previously assaulted after she dropped off his dog and some pet food. As she sat in her car outside McMullan’s home on November 7, he appeared and tried to smash the window with the can, it was claimed. “He then opened the door and struck her on the face with the can of dog food before she drove off,” the prosecutor claimed.

During attempts to arrest McMullan at the scene he allegedly threw a series of punches at a police officer, hitting him on the back of the head.

A defence barrister said his client has substance misuse problems and is “crying out for help”.

Denying bail, however, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan ruled: “There is a concerning pattern of behaviour and it seems a high risk of re-offending.”