Man (44) due in court after more than 60 animals seized at Belfast Harbour

A 44-year-old man is due in court on Thursday after more than 60 animals were seized at Belfast Harbour on Tuesday.

Police officers managed to rescue 57 puppies, three adult dogs and a cat.

The man was arrested in Belfast Harbour estate and was charged with five counts of fraud by false misrepresentation, acquiring criminal property and possession of articles used in frauds.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The puppies recovered included golden retrievers, cockapoos, dachshunds and cocker spaniels.