Man (51) ‘broke teenage boy’s jaw’ in Co Armagh feud-related assault, court told

A 51-year-old man allegedly broke a teenage boy’s jaw during a feud-related assault in Co Armagh, the High Court heard today.

Edward Patrick Dynes is accused of punching and knocking the 17-year-old out in a confrontation last month.

Dynes, of Granemore Park in Keady, denies inflicting grievous bodily harm on the youth and a further charge of harassing his 14-year-old cousin.

Prosecution counsel Siobhan McCrory claimed he drove past the two teenagers, shouting abuse at them, near his home on July 31.

Dynes then allegedly reversed and got out of his car, approached the youths and punched the older of them in the face with a closed fist.

“It broke his jaw and he lost consciousness,” Ms McCrory claimed.

She told the court that the incident is believed to be part of a wider dispute which has led to rising tensions in the area.

“This appears to be in the context of an ongoing feud,” the barrister added.

During police interviews Dynes called the teenage complainants “lying b*******”.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay argued that further medical checks could ultimately establish there was no fractured jaw.

He also insisted complaints have been made on both sides of the dispute.

Adjourning the bail application, Mr Justice Horner indicated that he could not manage the risks at this stage.

The judge stressed: “This is a matter that requires cool heads.”