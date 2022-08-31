Man (51) on scooter near cemetery who failed roadside breath test fined and banned from driving

The judge banned the defendant from driving for a year along with a fine of £100.

Police responding to reports of people riding electric scooters around Bangor Cemetery in the middle of the night found a 51-year-old man near the graveyard on one of the vehicles.

The man, Warren Houston, failed a preliminary breath test.

When taken to a police station, Houston, of Inglewood Park, Bangor, failed to provide an evidential sample of breath.

He was also found to have used the scooter without insurance and a driving licence.

In the defendant’s absence at Ards Magistrates’ Court yesterday, a defence lawyer entered guilty pleas to the charges.

A prosecutor said at 2.40am on August 3, police were tasked to reports of people “on electric scooters in Bangor Cemetery, Newtownards Road, Bangor”.

On arrival, police saw the defendant riding “an electric scooter rapidly on the footpath” at Newtownards Road.

Houston veered onto a road before stopping for police at nearby Abbey Drive.

The prosecutor said there was a “strong smell of intoxicating liquor” and the defendant was unsteady on his feet.

The court heard a preliminary breath test was failed but when arrested and taken to custody, Houston did not provide an “evidential breath test”.

A defence lawyer said you would often see children using such scooters on footpaths “but I think the message is getting out that for certain lengths of vehicles you do need insurance”.

He added: “I think it is fair enough to say his man had absolutely no idea about that.”

The lawyer said Houston accepted he had a “few drinks” and was on his way home from a friend’s house.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said it was an “unusual” case and added: “I take it, it doesn’t matter what vehicle you have, once you are unfit, you are unfit, the same penalties?”

On the failing to provide charge, the judge banned the defendant from driving for a year along with a fine of £100.

For the insurance charge, the judge said “given the type of vehicle, unusually, I am just going to given him an absolute discharge on that”.

Regarding the driving licence charge, the defendant was fined £50. Judge Prenter added: “He had no driving licence and that is just unusual because of the particular type of scooter. He wasn’t aware.”