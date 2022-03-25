Man (53) charged with drug offences as part of investigation linked to North Down UDA

Police charge man to appear in court.

A man is to appear in court charged with suspected drugs criminality linked to a paramilitary group.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, investigating alleged drugs criminality linked to the UDA in North Down, have charged a 53-year-old man with possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

The charges follow the 53-year-old man’s arrest in the Ballyholme area of Bangor on Thursday, March 25.

He is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on April 20.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).