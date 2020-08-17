Man (54) jailed over 18 kilo cannabis seizure in Northern Ireland

Cheng Fang Zheng, from Duncairn Gardens in Belfast, was handed a 21-month sentence after he appeared at a remote hearing at Belfast Crown Court on Monday.Zheng, who appeared via a videolink with Maghaberry, was informed that he will serve half his sentence in prison, with the remainder on licence.He admitted three charges dating back to last October - namely possessing the Class B drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and possessing a false passport.Judge Stephen Fowler QC said the charges related to the seizure of 18 kilos of cannabis and the interception of a further six kilos of the drug.On October 20 last year, staff at TNT Fedex at Nutt's Corner contacted the UK Border services regarding a suspicious parcel that was addressed to a 'Tommy Chen' at Duncairn Gardens.The parcel originated in France and was said to contain bedding, but when searched by officials it contained six kilos of cannabis.It emerged that a similar parcel had already been delivered to the same address, and on October 30 police launched a search operation at the flat in Duncairn Gardens.When officers arrived, they saw Zheng outside property with two black suitcases. He was stopped and when the cases were searched, officers discovered nine kilos of cannabis.When Zheng's flat was searched, a false passport was located along with further quantities of the Class B drug, scales, gloves and cash.A second property linked to Zheng was also searched, where an additional eight kilos of cannabis was located in two suitcases.Zheng was arrested and made no admissions about the drugs during interview. He claimed he had left China "due to pressure" and had come to Ireland in 2019.After coming to the attention of Immigration Services, he made his way to Belfast and claimed he was homeless for a period before being offered work by a woman.Zheng also told police he was paid between £200 and £300 to "move these things" but denied any knowledge about drugs.As he sentenced Zheng, Judge Fowler said he didn't believe Zheng's denials and said "his role was to collect parcels of drugs shipped from overseas and he was trusted to move these for onward distribution."Judge Fowler also noted that Zheng entered the UK illegally and will be deported back to China.Noting Zheng has a clear criminal record and saying his guilty pleas had shown a willingness to co-operate with the authorities, Judge Fowler handed Zheng a 21-month sentence.