Man (55) admits to multiple rapes committed more than 20 years ago, court hears

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard that initially when he was questioned by police last week, Martin Joseph John Creaney denied the offences but defence solicitor Richard Monteith said the 55-year-old phoned detectives and asked to be re-interviewed about the accusations.

Creaney, from Bank Street in Belfast, was charged with four counts of rape against a single female victim on dates between 1 January 1990 and 31 December 1999.

The 55-year-old was also charged with perverting the course of justice by providing false information to police on 7 January this year.

While the defendant confirmed that he understood the charges, Detective Constable Thompson said she believed she could connect Creaney to the offences.

Mr Monteith said he was not applying for bail for Creaney but declared that “this is the most suitable case on earth” to be progressed as quickly as possible.

“You have her statement and his confession so if the directing officer can’t get that by the next remand and have a PE, there’s something wrong,” said the lawyer, adding that Creaney “wants the case progressed as soon as possible.”

Granting legal aid, District Judge Rosie Watters remanded Creaney into custody until 5 February.