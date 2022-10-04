Man (58) charged over repeated damage to three cars in Belfast

A man appeared in court today accused of repeatedly damaging cars in Belfast.

Timothy Mann is charged in connection with a series of alleged incidents earlier this year.

The 58-year-old, of Castle Gardens, faces nine counts of criminal damage to cars on dates between April 8 and June 4.

The charges relate to two Volkswagen vehicles belonging to one injured party, and a Hyundai owned by another motorist.

During a brief hearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, Mann confirmed that he understood the alleged offences.

A PSNI officer said she could connect him to the charges, but no further details were disclosed.

District Judge Mark McGarrity adjourned the case to November 1.