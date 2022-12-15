Man (58) jailed over nuisance calls to ambulance service

The 58-year-old was jailed for making nuisance calls to the Ambulance Service.

A Belfast man who made repeated nuisance phone calls for an ambulance has been jailed for four months.

Prosecutors said Peter O’Toole rang more than 10 times in a drink-fuelled campaign which could have prevented others from accessing emergency services.

The 58-year-old, of Dunluce Avenue, was convicted of persistent improper use of a public electronic communications network.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard a duty manager at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service reported on November 6 this year that O’Toole had phoned on 11 occasions.

Assessments carried out determined that he did not meet the threshold for a medical emergency.

A Crown lawyer said the repeated calls may have hindered those genuinely seeking an ambulance.

O’Toole admitted responsibility for the calls but claimed that he could not remember making so many.

“He said he contacted the Ambulance Service because he takes panic attacks, the prosecutor added.

District Judge Anne Marshall was told O’Toole has more than 50 convictions, with the latest offence committed in breach of a previous suspended sentence.

Defence counsel Michael Halleron indicated that alcohol was the reason for his client’s actions.

“He gets significantly intoxicated drinking vodka and rings the Ambulance Service while he’s having a panic attack, thinking it’s a heart attack,” the barrister said.

Imposing two months custody for the offence, Mrs Marshall also ordered him to serve a further two months for the previous suspended term.