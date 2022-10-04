Man (59) who deliberately stubbed out cigarette on nurse’s finger given three-month jail sentence

A man who deliberately stubbed out his cigarette on a nurse’s finger was handed a three-month jail sentence today.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard that insulin dependent 59-year-old Paul Parks swore at a nurse who had been treating him before stubbing a cigarette out on her right index finger.

A prosecuting lawyer outlined that Parks had signed himself out from Antrim Area Hospital on February 28, this year, but became angry when his taxi didn’t arrive, so he lit a cigarette on the ward.

With other patients receiving oxygen therapy nearby, as well as a ban on smoking indoors, staff feared he was causing a fire risk so asked him to put it out.

“The staff tried to get it off him, but in the scuffle to get it, Staff Nurse Martin got burned on her left hand,” said the lawyer, adding that Parks “lashed out aggressively, throwing a water jug and punching a fire alarm panel.”

Fearing for the safety of other patients and themselves, the ward staff called the police who arrested Parks. During interviews, he denied intentionally burning the nurse but did admit throwing the jug and punching the fire alarm.

Parks, from McGarel Court in Larne, later entered guilty plea to common assault of the staff nurse and attempted criminal damage to hospital property.

Defence counsel Neil Moore conceded that although Parks has “troubles-related” convictions, “the Paul Parks who I appeared for 10 years ago wasn’t this man who is before you today,” he told District Judge Nigel Broderick.

Having had his back broken during a serious assault, he said Parks was now “frail with a sunken face” who uses a wheelchair and a rollator to get around.

“He accepts that his behaviour at that point was abhorrent,” said Mr Moore, submitting that as his diabetes had left him “close to a coma… his mind was clouded” at the time.

He further submitted: “His presentation to me today is that if a deeply apologetic, regretful individual who I have to say, when you look at him, doesn’t have his troubles to seek.”

Jailing Parks, DJ Broderick said given the nurse’s statement, “in my view this is a deliberate attempt by you to injure the nurse.”

“I recognise that you are an individual with significant physical disabilities sustained as a result of an assault but this does not excuse or mitigate the assault,” said the judge who warned that “courts have consistently said that they will not tolerate acts of abuse or assault on hospital staff.”

Although he imposed a three-month sentence, Parks was freed on bail pending an appeal of the sentence.