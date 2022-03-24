Man (61) who raped woman while she slept to serve three years in jail

The man will serve three years in custody, followed by three years on supervised parole

A 61-year-old Belfast man who raped a woman in 2019 as she slept was today given a six-year sentence and put on the sex offenders register for life.

Mr Justice O'Hara told the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons to protect the identity of the victim whom he had known for 15 years, that what struck him most about the case was his “lack of remorse".

The Belfast Crown Court judge also said he had attempted to assassinate her character, portraying her as a drunken liar incapable of belief. The judge added that the man not only "attacked her in every sense", but also "attempted to destroy her as a person" by suggesting her plan was to get his house.

However, he added a jury had seen through his lies and were satisfied beyond doubt that he had gone to her bedroom in the early hours of November 21, 2019, and raped her.

Victim impact reports clearly showed the amount she had suffered and that she continues to do so. Mr Justice O'Hara said: "Her trial now is to move on with her life and recover from everything you have put her through and are still trying to put her through".

The judge added the man had a reasonably productive life until drink and drugs caused him to lose family, friends and employment, and that the tragedy of his situation was his failure to take the opportunity of dealing with his addiction when it was offered to him.

Mr Justice O'Hara said the man's life was reduced to excessive drinking alone at home, and while he was intoxicated at the time of the rape, it was "in no way an excuse, but it was a fact". His criminal record had also grown over the years because of his drinking, although there was nothing of "violence or anything remotely in the magnitude of rape".

