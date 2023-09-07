Man (78) on child sex images charges given temporary anonymity over suicide fears

A Co Antrim pensioner appeared in court on Thursday)facing a catalogue of charges relating to indecent images of children

A Co Antrim pensioner appeared in court today facing a catalogue of charges relating to indecent images of children.

While the 78-year-old appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court and had his case elevated to the Crown Court, the media are temporarily barred from identifying him.

An interim anonymity order was granted after his defence raised concerns regarding risks of self-harm and suicide.

The pensioner faces 16 counts of making indecent images of children almost five years ago in October 2018.

None of the facts surrounding the charges were opened in court, but a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case for the accused to answer.

Defence counsel Laura Ievers conceded there is a case to answer and standing beside his solicitor, the pensioner declined to exercise his rights to call evidence or comment on the charges.

Ms Ievers said although the media had been given short notice of the defence application for an interim reporting restriction, she told District Judge Nigel Broderick there are matters raised in the legal papers which indicate “there’s a potential risk to immediate life in relation to self-harm.”

Read more Mum-of-four jailed for engaging in sex act with man in busy city park

A representative of the media told the court while the press had objections to the application, given that the matter had now been raised “it would not be ethically or morally correct to print his name in case he does take his own life.”

“That’s a very pragmatic approach” said District Judge Broderick who, although he granted the interim order, warned the defence it would be reviewed when the matter comes before a Crown Court judge on October 5.

He also advised the defence they should obtain medical evidence to support their application for a full restriction, “preferably from a consultant forensic psychiatrist.”

Freeing the alleged sex offender on his own bail of £500 with a condition to reside at home, the judge returned the case to Antrim Crown Court for trial with the arraignment to be heard on October 5.