Man accused of 12-year family sex abuse campaign to stand trial

Bail was granted depending on where the defendant will live.

A man is to stand trial accused of sexually abusing four members of his family over a 12-year period, a judge has ordered.

The 51-year-old defendant appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court to face a total of 10 charges.

He cannot be named to protect the identities of the alleged victims - all of whom are female.

The man is charged with three counts of rape, six indecent assaults and a further indecent exposure.

The alleged offences were committed on dates between September 1996 and December 2008.

During a preliminary enquiry hearing the defendant confirmed that he understood the claims against him.

He declined to give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage.

Prosecution submissions that the accused has a case to answer were not disputed.

On that basis District Judge Amanda Henderson granted an application to have him returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Mrs Henderson confirmed he can be released on bail once an address approved by police is obtained.