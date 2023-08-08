Man accused of abducting and paying teen in care for sex to remain tagged

A married Co Down man accused of paying a teenage schoolgirl for sex had his bail conditions varied on Tuesday but must remain electronically tagged

A married Co Down man accused of paying a teenage schoolgirl for sex had his bail conditions varied today — but must remain electronically tagged.

A defence lawyer for 38-year-old Paul Livingstone asked for both his tag and curfew conditions to be relaxed.

But District Judge Nigel Broderick said he had to exercise a “balancing act” between the defendant’s right to liberty on the one hand and any risk he might pose on the other.

While the Antrim Magistrates Court judge, sitting in Ballymena, relaxed the curfew he said there “doesn’t appear to be any good reason to remove the tag.”

Livingstone, from Oakhill Road in Dromore, is on bail charged with paying a child for sexual services and abducting a child from care on February 7 this year.

He faces a further charge of abduction on October 17 last year.

The court has previously heard how Livingstone was arrested after staff at the Holiday Inn Hotel were concerned at a 38-year-old sharing a hotel room with a 16-year-old girl.

When Livingstone was initially charged, Detective Constable Welsh told the court how the defendant was arrested at his Co Down home after hotel staff alerted police.

“The defendant will say that he is in a relationship with this female but she is saying that he was paying her for sexual favours,” claimed the officer.

While the teenager “is saying that he gave her money and e-cigarettes in return for sexual favours,” Livingstone told police during interviews that while he had sex with her “it was consensual”. He claimed that while he gave her vapes and money for clothes, those had been given as gifts.

DC Welsh told the court the nature of the abduction charges was that the teenager was the subject of a care order so as such, “she was taken to a location without the knowledge of her primary care giver.”

In court today, he said the only matter outstanding to complete the prosecution file was a hard copy of CCTV from the hotel.

But defence counsel Aaron Thompson said even without that evidence, he would not be contesting that Livingstone has a case to answer so the case could proceed to a preliminary Enquiry.

Freeing Livingstone on continuing bail with the curfew extended, Mr Broderick said given the age of the victim the preliminary inquiry would proceed on September 12.