Man accused of animal cruelty after dog found buried alive in Derry park given date to respond to charges

A man charged with animal cruelty offences after an American bull terrier dog was found partially buried in a play park in Derry earlier this year has been given until July 27 to give his response to the charges he faces.

Peter Toland (27) from Cornshell Fields had been in custody since he first appeared in court charged with the offences last March, but his solicitor Paddy MacDermott told District Judge Barney McElholm today at Bishop Street Magistrates Court that the defendant had been released on bail yesterday.

The dog, named Luna, was euthanised by vets after members of the public found it partially buried with life threatening injuries in the Ballyarnett Country Park on March 15.

A spokesperson for the local charity Pet FBI Rescue said following the gruesome discovery that Luna had sustained brain damage, broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

In court today, a prosecution solicitor told Mr McElholm that one of the four charges of the defendant failing to take reasonable steps to ensure animal welfare has been withdrawn.

The defendant also faces one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to the American bull terrier dog. He's alleged to have committed the four offences between January 1 and March 15 of this year.

In response to a question from the District Judge, the prosecutor said the maximum sentence for causing unnecessary suffering to the dog was 12-months imprisonment and that the maximum sentence for failing to take necessary steps to ensure the animal's welfare was six months on each of those three charges.

Mr McElholm granted Mr MacDermott's application to adjourn the case, for attitude, until July 27.