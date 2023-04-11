Man accused of attacking new mum in her west Belfast home

A man was remanded into custody today (Tuesday) accused of attacking a new mum in her own home.

Police were called to Upper Dunmurry Close in west Belfast in the early hours of yesterday (Easter Monday) to reports of people fighting in the street.

The complainant, who gave birth just two weeks ago, told police her ex-partner Ryan Shortt came in through an unlocked door, “punched her in the face, headbutted her and banged her head against the wall”.

Officers at the scene noticed the kitchen table had been damaged, make-up was scattered over the floor and “disturbingly, the Moses basket of their two-week-old baby was knocked over but fortunately, he wasn’t there.”

Shortt was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries, including a suspected fractured cheekbone.

Lisburn Magistrates Court was told that Shortt spat in an officer’s face on the way to the hospital.

The court was told that although doctors released him as fit to be charged, there’s a note on the file that he has to go back for treatment.

During interviews, Shortt, from Carrickvale Manor in Lurgan, refused to answer police questions or provide any explanation for the injuries he sustained.

Detective Constable Burns said police were objecting to bail due to concerns about witness interference and further offending.

Appearing at court by video link from police custody and sporting a black left eye, Shortt was charged with causing actual bodily harm, criminal damage and assaulting police on April 10.

Defence solicitor Pat Vernon submitted that with a bail address with Shortt’s mother 15 miles away from the complainant, he could be freed with conditions and Shortt himself added: “I will take a tag or anything.”

District Judge Anne Marshall said she needed to consider a “vulnerable injured party who needs protected”.

Refusing bail on the grounds of a risk of further offences and witness interference, Shortt was remanded into custody and the case was adjourned to April 24.