Man accused of Ballynahinch ATM theft attempt appears in court

A 26-year-old man has been remanded into custody accused of trying to steal a cash machine from a garage forecourt.

Standing in the dock of Newtownards Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Adrian Boyd confirmed he understood the four charges against him.

Boyd, of no fixed abode, was charged with burglary of Carlisle’s filling station, causing criminal damage to the petrol station canopy endangering life, aggravated vehicle theft of the front loading digger and theft of a trailer, all allegedly committed on November 18.

None of the facts surrounding the charges were opened in court on Wednesday but they arise after a gang used a digger in an unsuccessful attempt to drag a cash machine out of the wall of Carlisles filling station on the Belfast Road in Ballynahinch, collapsing part of the roof of the garage.

Appealing for information at the time, Detective Inspector Handley said the attempted theft “will have a significant economic impact on the business.”

“A vital community resource that allows people to access cash instantly has also been impacted," he added.

“The incident also had a widespread impact on the public as the Belfast Road was closed. I want to thank the community for their patience as we conducted our enquiries and worked to keep people safe.”

Giving evidence to the court on Wednesday, a police officer said he believed he could connect Boyd to each of the charges, while a prosecuting lawyer told the court local residents contacted police at around 5.30am on Monday morning.

A short time later staff due to come on shift discovered the front of the shop had been rammed and the lawyer added that lottery scratch cards, cash and cigarettes had been stolen and there was a failed attempt to steal the ATM.

As defence solicitor Mark Austin said there was no application for bail, District Judge Mark Hamill remanded Boyd into custody to appear again at Downpatrick Magistrates' Court via video link next month.

A recovery crane removes the forecourt roof onto the road below following the raid at Carlisles’ filling station in Ballynahinch (David Young/PA)

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of offences as part of the investigation remains in custody assisting police with enquiries, while a 24-year-old man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.