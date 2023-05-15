Man accused of being ‘actively involved’ in high-level organised cannabis supply in NI

The defendant, with an address in south Belfast, appeared in court on Monday.

A 37-year-old man was remanded into custody today accused of overseeing an illicit operation to distribute cannabis through Northern Ireland’s postal service.

Police claimed Jianwen Chen held a “pivotal role” in the crime gang responsible and manipulated others used to collect the drugs packages.

The Chinese national, with an address at Lindsay Street in Belfast, was arrested as part of an operation last Friday.

PSNI officers searched three properties in the city and recovered cannabis with a potential street value of £60,000.

Chen appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, possessing criminal property, and encouraging or assisting an offence by arranging the distribution of drugs.

An investigating detective said the case was part of a wider probe into an organised crime gang responsible for the large-scale cannabis supply in Northern Ireland.

When Chen was detained in the Newtownards Road area he had £2,500 in cash stored in his jacket, the court heard.

A phone seized from him contained alleged evidence of drug-dealing, with cannabis-related photos and slang terms in the messages.

“We believe the defendant is actively involved in this crime gang at a high level, playing a pivotal role in the distribution of cannabis throughout Northern Ireland,” the detective said.

The alleged operation involved using the postal system to move vacuum-packed consignments from the UK to addresses obtained in the region.

So-called “runners” were then used to collect the multi-kilo packages and take them to store houses or customers.

Despite police successfully intercepting some parcels, the majority are believed to have been delivered to their intended destinations.

It was claimed that Chen forwarded and shared screenshots of the delivery tracking system to other associates.

Opposing his application for bail, the detective said: “Police believe he’s the organiser of the operation here in Northern Ireland, operating a large network of runners and distributors.

“These individuals are often vulnerable and controlled by the crime gang, exploited and paid the minimum amount for the maximum risk while those furthest up the chain enjoy a lavish lifestyle.

“We believe he’s a high-ranking member of the gang, and that he manipulates and directs those below him.”

Defence barrister Declan Quinn argued there is only a circumstantial case against his client.

“He is not directly linked to any of the addresses and he was not caught with any of the drugs,” counsel insisted.

Mr Quinn also disclosed that Chen came to the UK in 2000 as a suspected teenage victim of human trafficking.

“He now has strong family ties and actively tried to stay here,” the barrister added.

Chen was refused bail, however, and remanded in custody to appear again on June 12.