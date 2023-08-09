Man accused of being at scene when UDA murals removed as part of loyalist feud to remain in custody

One of the men allegedly at the scene when UDA murals were removed as part of a feud between rival loyalist gangs is to remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Jimmy Leung was refused bail on charges connected to a large-scale gathering at a housing estate in Newtownards, Co Down.

The 35-year-old, whose address in the town is not being published, faces counts of unlawful assembly and affray.

Up to 60 men, some wearing masks, were present when a number of South East Antrim UDA plaques were taken down in the Weavers Grange area on April 6.

Charges were brought against a number of individuals based on either CCTV footage or a statement from an eye-witness.

The incident is believed to have been linked to a wider and continuing fall-out among loyalists in north Down.

Opposing Leung’s bid to be released, prosecution counsel said: “Police have concerns that the feud is very much ongoing.”

He claimed the dispute has led to a shooting incident and other arson, petrol bomb and pipe bomb attacks.

The eye-witness at Weavers Grange was attacked by men wielding a wheel brace in Newtownards on June 29, the barrister said.

In a further development last month, threatening graffiti about District Judge Mark Hamill, who has dealt with the feud-related cases, was daubed on the wall of Newtownards Courthouse.

A lawyer for Leung stressed there was no suggestion that he had been involved in any of those incidents.

Mr Justice Kinney was also told that the defendant has never accepted being present when the murals were removed in Weavers Grange.

“The only link is an alleged reference by a first name and what can only be described as a racially-charged moniker,” defence counsel added.

But the judge held there were no new reasons to warrant releasing Leung.

Denying the application, he said: “I don’t consider the circumstances outlined are sufficient to justify the grant of bail.”