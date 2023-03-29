Man accused of biting and trying to choke his mum barred from Co Armagh by judge

A Co Armagh man allegedly bit and tried to choke his mother in a drink or drug-fuelled attack, the High Court has heard.

James Murphy is accused of carrying out an assault which left the victim branding him “an animal”, a judge was told.

The 25-year-old was granted bail on conditions which include a ban on contacting his mother or entering the county.

Murphy, whose current address was given as a hostel accommodation in Armagh city centre, was arrested after his mother made a 999 call in a distressed state on March 21.

Prosecution counsel said she claimed he had launched an attack while under the influence of either drink or drugs.

“She described her son as an animal,” the barrister submitted.

“She alleged that he bit her on the shoulder and all over her head, pulled her hair and pushed her onto the floor.

“He attempted to choke her and then bit her on the stomach and also on the finger.”

The woman, who lives in the Keady area, was taken for treatment at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry, the court heard.

Murphy is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault in connection with the incident.

He faces further counts of domestic abuse and theft of a mobile phone and bank card from his mother on dates between March 1 and 21.

With all of the offences denied, a defence barrister argued there is no forensic or witness evidence to support the alleged victim’s account made to police.

Counsel also disclosed that Murphy previously acted as his mother’s carer due to a brain condition she suffers from.

Granting bail, Mr Justice O’Hara ordered the accused to live at an alternative address which must be approved by police.

The judge told him: “You are not allowed into Co Armagh at all.”