Man accused of blinding woman in baton attack is ordered to stand trial

A man who allegedly beat a woman with a flick baton, leaving her blind in one eye, was today ordered to stand trial accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH).

James Carlisle (42) entered not guilty pleas to each of the seven charges against him arising from an incident on October 28, 2021.

Carlisle, originally from Craigavon but bailed to an address on the Harbour Road in Kilkeel, is accused of inflicting GBH with intent on a woman, assaulting her and a male.

He is also accused of attempting to intimidate the female complainant from going to the police and faces three counts of having a weapon.

None of the facts surrounding the charges were opened in court but, previously, a police officer outlined how the woman was left blind in one eye and with a fractured cheekbone after Carlisle allegedly beat her with a flick baton.

The officer said the first incident that day took place in Portadown when Carlisle, allegedly armed with a knife, visited the woman’s home looking for her cousin over a debt. The cousin wasn’t present and Carlisle allegedly warned the complainant that if she made a report to police he would “murder her whole family” and “burn her house down”.

Later that day, the woman went to her cousin’s house in Enniskeen, Craigavon, and it was while she was there that, according to a detective, Carlisle “beat the life out of her”.

According to the complainant, Carlisle produced a “flick baton”, which he used to hit her repeatedly about the head and body, leaving her blind in one eye and with a fractured cheekbone, which required surgeons to fit a metal plate.

In court today, Carlisle appeared at Craigavon Crown Court by video link from the offices of law firm Trevor Smyth & Co.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd confirmed he was ready for the trial, which Judge Patrick Lynch KC scheduled to begin on May 30.