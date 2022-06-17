Man accused of brandishing gun in west Belfast amid claims of paramilitary-style attack over relationship denied bail

A man accused of brandishing a gun in west Belfast amid claims he suffered a paramilitary-style attack over his relationship with a Protestant woman must remain in custody, a judge ruled today.

Gary McLaughlin, 27, was said to have sustained broken ribs and severed ligaments which could leave him unable to use one of his hands again.

Refusing his application for bail, Judge Joe Rice said: “There is a risk against him from people in the community, as graphically outlined.”

McLaughlin, whose address cannot be disclosed, faces a charge of possessing a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in connection with an incident on April 9.

He was allegedly observed with a Glock-style pistol in North Howard Street, and then again at nearby Argyle Court and Fifth Street.

Police and prosecutors claim CCTV footage showed him in the area at that time wearing the same clothing described by the witnesses.

When located and arrested he was dressed in a similar outfit, it was contended.

Previous courts heard McLaughlin, a Catholic, had been attacked days earlier because of his relationship with a Protestant woman.

The paramilitary-style assault left him requiring hospital treatment for serious injuries.

But with no firearm recovered during police searches, he denies being on the streets with a gun or seeking revenge against those who targeted him.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court today McLaughlin mounted a fresh bid to be released from custody.

Defence counsel Thomas Thibodeau argued that he could be safely bailed to live at another location.

“He (suffered) four fractured ribs, severed ligaments in his hand and may never have use of it again,” the barrister said.

“It would be foolish of him to put himself at further risk by going back to that area.”

Bail was denied, however, due to the risk of further offences.

Mr Rice added: “This (application) falls on the wrong side of the line, and the court would have no confidence.”