Man accused of brandishing samurai sword and crossbow in Ballymena banned from returning to neighbourhood

A Co Antrim man accused of brandishing a samurai sword and crossbow in his neighbourhood is banned from returning there, a judge ordered today.

Brian Ward was prohibited from re-entering the Dunclug estate in Ballymena as part of terms under which he was granted bail.

The 35-year-old, of Kensington Park in the town, was arrested along with a second man following an alleged confrontation on Wednesday.

Ward appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court, sitting in Belfast, charged with possessing offensive weapons - namely a sword and a crossbow - with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

He faces further counts of threatening to kill a woman and affray in the estate's Kensington Park area.

When the allegations were put to him Ward replied: "I understand."

Another defendant, 21-year-old Michael McDonagh, from Hyde Park in Ballymena, appeared on charges connected to the same disturbances.

He is accused of making threats to kill a man and affray.

A PSNI officer raised no objection to either defendant being released from custody.

McDonagh was granted bail to reside at an address approved by police.

With Ward offering an address outside Ballymena, District Judge Fiona Bagnall barred him from contacting the injured party or any witnesses.

Mrs Bagnall also directed: "He is not to enter Dunclug."